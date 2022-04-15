The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Christopher R. Christensen Purchases 21,603 Shares

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) Director Christopher R. Christensen purchased 21,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 572,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PNTG stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.92. 91,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,881. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.73 million, a PE ratio of 211.50 and a beta of 2.55. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $44.23.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 270.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 70.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

