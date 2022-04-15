The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) versus UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Critical Analysis

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and The PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit N/A N/A N/A The PNC Financial Services Group 28.81% 12.86% 1.33%

This table compares UniCredit and The PNC Financial Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $17.07 billion 1.29 -$3.18 billion N/A N/A The PNC Financial Services Group $19.70 billion 3.72 $5.67 billion $12.69 13.79

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than UniCredit.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for UniCredit and The PNC Financial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 0 4 6 1 2.73 The PNC Financial Services Group 1 10 10 0 2.43

UniCredit currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 246.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus target price of $219.76, indicating a potential upside of 25.58%. Given UniCredit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe UniCredit is more favorable than The PNC Financial Services Group.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats UniCredit on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

UniCredit Company Profile (Get Rating)

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions. In addition, the company provides corporate finance, capital structure, and rating advisory, as well as patient capital, financial sponsor solutions, and sustainable finance solutions. It servs retail, corporate, and public sector customers, as well as international companies and institutional clients. The company operates in Italy, Other European countries, America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Unicredito Italiano S.p.A and changed its name to UniCredit S.p.A. UniCredit S.p.A. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services, and access to online/mobile information management and reporting services; foreign exchange, derivatives, fixed income, securities underwriting, loan syndications, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The company's Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, private banking, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and fiduciary retirement advisory services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,629 branches and 9,523 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

