The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,959 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 12.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Timken by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 267,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after buying an additional 18,443 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Timken by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 508,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Timken by 28.0% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.55. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.05%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

