The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Lowered by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,704 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $599,081,000 after purchasing an additional 301,672 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 190.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 40.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $518,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,508,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,849. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average of $67.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

