The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Toro by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Toro by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,498,000 after purchasing an additional 336,084 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Toro by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,028,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,634,000 after purchasing an additional 319,737 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Toro by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,313,000 after purchasing an additional 299,386 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

