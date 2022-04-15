The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.07 Per Share

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Travelers Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $4.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

Shares of TRV opened at $184.24 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.95.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

