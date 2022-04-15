The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Raised by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,816 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 2.3% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.47. 6,975,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,602,342. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $190.33. The stock has a market cap of $237.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,568 shares of company stock worth $3,875,472 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

