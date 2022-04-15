Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 130.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ THTX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.66. 84,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,154. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $253.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Theratechnologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 77,441 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 20.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

