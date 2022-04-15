Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 130.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ THTX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.66. 84,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,154. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $253.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
About Theratechnologies (Get Rating)
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
