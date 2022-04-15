TheStreet Downgrades WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) to C

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WHF. Hovde Group downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 41.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at about $486,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

