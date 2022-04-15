THORChain (RUNE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $171.06 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $2.81 billion and approximately $171.06 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $8.48 or 0.00020950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00045065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.02 or 0.07471669 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,496.05 or 0.99990378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00041513 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

