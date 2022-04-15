thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Shares Up 0.7%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €6.94 ($7.54) and last traded at €6.93 ($7.53). 2,702,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €6.88 ($7.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.50, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88.

About thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

