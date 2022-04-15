Tidal Finance Hits Market Cap of $680,266.34 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $680,266.34 and $502,812.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

