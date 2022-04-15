Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray Brands Inc. is a cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company. It operates principally in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America. Tilray Brands Inc., formerly known as Tilray Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. Tilray has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 581.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after buying an additional 3,447,611 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 11,440.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 1,017,978 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth about $10,018,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 2,914.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 673,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 651,137 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

