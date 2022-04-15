Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $101.77. 4,370,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,790,253. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

