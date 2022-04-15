Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $14,805,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,770,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA traded down $4.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.49. 20,931,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,829,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $241.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.00.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

