Todd Asset Management LLC Has $18.22 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,092 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $18,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,086. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.90. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Bank of America raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

