Todd Asset Management LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.47. 2,975,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.41%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

