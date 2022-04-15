Todd Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after acquiring an additional 149,543 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,068,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SYBT stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 49,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,555. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.75. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.19.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

