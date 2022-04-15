Todd Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 211,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,845,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Diamondback Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after acquiring an additional 651,530 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 990.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,537,000 after acquiring an additional 459,318 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.28 and its 200-day moving average is $119.96. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.28.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

