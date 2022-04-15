Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of KT worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $925,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in KT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in KT by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in KT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KT by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,486. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

KT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

