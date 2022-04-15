Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 16,543 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,543 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $20,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.55.

HCA traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.94. 1,045,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.34 and a 200 day moving average of $248.42. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.38 and a 12-month high of $272.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

