Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 380 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.43. 4,173,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,740. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.24 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day moving average of $80.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.