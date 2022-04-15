Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 5,603 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after buying an additional 4,797,383 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 37,274 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,392,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after buying an additional 697,452 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

Vipshop stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. 9,452,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,456,739. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

