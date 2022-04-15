Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$122.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TIH shares. CIBC raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of TSE TIH traded up C$1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$121.39. 130,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,538. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.01 billion and a PE ratio of 30.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$114.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$111.27. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$96.79 and a one year high of C$121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.9304078 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.00%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.50, for a total value of C$95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at C$2,312,325. Also, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.50, for a total transaction of C$1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,076,085.50. Insiders sold 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,100 over the last 90 days.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

