Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 39,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TPZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,926. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

