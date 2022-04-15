Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 147 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 44.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,913,000 after buying an additional 572,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,798,000 after purchasing an additional 555,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,069,000 after purchasing an additional 539,342 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.02. 2,861,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,894. The company has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.24.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

