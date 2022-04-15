Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 250 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,885 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 406.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 103,548 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 316,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,223,000 after acquiring an additional 88,979 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 30,616 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.44.

EGP stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.15. 274,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,630. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.69 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.44.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

