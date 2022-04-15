Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,698 Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after acquiring an additional 185,771 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2,101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 498,007 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOG stock remained flat at $$38.20 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

