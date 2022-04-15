Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,102 Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTLO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portillos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

PTLO stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.25. 412,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,805. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Portillos Inc has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $57.73.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Portillos Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

