Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 863,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after buying an additional 405,579 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 268,350 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 113.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 325,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 173,227 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,577,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 358,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 121,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of ILPT stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 399,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,283. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

