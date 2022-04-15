Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.51. 681,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,475. The stock has a market cap of $153.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average is $107.81. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $91.14 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.944 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

