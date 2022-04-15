Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,866 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 114.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth $227,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 8.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 160,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 6.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 58.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,439. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.27.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

