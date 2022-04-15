Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $496,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 713,209 shares in the company, valued at $8,858,055.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,273,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,805. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LADR traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,553. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 103.29, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 2.08.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

