Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $232.91. The company had a trading volume of 443,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,937. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $216.62 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.81 and a 200-day moving average of $242.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

