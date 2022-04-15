Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) by 407.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000.

Get Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of JOET traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,305. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.