Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 452,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.83. 3,359,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,838. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 47.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

Ares Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.