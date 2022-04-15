Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,148,000 after purchasing an additional 191,235 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,161,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,012 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,127,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,677. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

