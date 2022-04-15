Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 144,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,297 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after acquiring an additional 36,268 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $50.20. 2,972,784 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46.

