Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $159,000 Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,921,000 after purchasing an additional 130,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

In related news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OGE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 856,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $42.28.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

