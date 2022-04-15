Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Erste Group downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.18.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock worth $1,647,230. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.18. 18,332,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,898,059. The firm has a market cap of $572.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.01. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.