Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 97,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. 4,718,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,566. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

