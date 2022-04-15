Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXGet Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 97,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. 4,718,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,566. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34.

About Invesco Preferred ETF (Get Rating)

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

