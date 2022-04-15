Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 244,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 173,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 170,156 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $2,601,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after buying an additional 156,336 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTGC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 787,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,686. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $18.72.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler lowered Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

