Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $439.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,391,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,233,423. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $406.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $442.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

