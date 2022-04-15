Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $240,000 Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,178,000 after acquiring an additional 197,796 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 582,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,604. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $50.53.

