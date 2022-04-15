Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $778,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 239,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 54,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 35,021 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 863,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,869,000 after buying an additional 52,929 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,348. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.81.

