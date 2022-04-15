Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $88,000 Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,302,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 44,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 492,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.71. The stock had a trading volume of 544,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,668. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.60 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.62.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

