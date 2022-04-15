Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $29,000 in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 113,334 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,876,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 375,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 355,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 141,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.33. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.76 million for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 55.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

