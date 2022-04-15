Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $39,000 in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFIG. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 28,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFIG stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,988. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84.

