Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. 2,703,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

