Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,599,000 after purchasing an additional 634,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,019 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,937 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,386,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,086,000 after purchasing an additional 399,627 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.51. 3,570,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,197. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average of $53.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

